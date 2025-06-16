Laminate: State of the industry 2025

The well-documented resurgence that the U.S. laminate flooring market has undergone in recent years has proven to be more than a passing trend or a “blip” on the proverbial radar. Industry observers across the category’s spectrum agree that the segment has made a legitimate comeback after years of ceding market share to competitive hard surface categories such as LVT, SPC, WPC and even entry-level hardwood and wood hybrids.

“The laminate flooring industry in the U.S. is experiencing a notable resurgence, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences due to challenges in the SPC world,” said Paul Dominie, president of Onn Surfaces, a new player in the U.S. hard surface arena. “Modern laminate flooring has evolved significantly, with manufacturers introducing features that enhance both aesthetics and functionality.”

Eric Ruppert, senior director of product marketing and category management at Engineered Floors, agreed. “We’ve observed a resurgence in laminate’s popularity, and it has definitely impacted our strategies. We’ve seen a renewed appreciation for laminate’s durability, affordability and ease of installation, particularly as consumers are looking for various sustainable or PVC-free options for their home resilient flooring options.”

Other industry observers attest to the category’s staying power. “Laminate flooring is making a solid comeback in the U.S., and that looks sustainable for the medium to long term,” said Isaac Lee, marketing and product development manager, Eternity Flooring. “Its affordable price, better looks and technological improvements like waterproof performance and easier installation have made it more popular.”

Suppliers agree that the laminate resurgence the industry is currently witnessing will have a long shelf life—providing manufacturers keep innovating. “The resurgence looks like it’s here to stay—as long as the category keeps pushing forward with performance and design,” said Yvette Shroyer, director of marketing at Urbanfloor. “Waterproof technology, better visuals and improved durability have raised the bar for what consumers expect.”

Karel Vercruyssen, president of USMills, also likes laminates’ prospects. “We believe it is a sustainable category, as there are currently no alternative products on the horizon offering solutions to the key challenges in the SPC market,” he said. “This category is also an opportunity for domestic and European manufacturers to effectively compete with low-cost imports from Asia.”

David Moore, vice president, product management, Mohawk, attributes laminates’ momentum to its ability to overcome some of the legacy concerns consumers had about laminate performance. “Today, consumers recognize that laminate products can be durable and offer features that cater to active homeowners with pets and children.”

Celine Quervel, managing director, Classen Group, attributes laminates’ appeal to U.S. consumers to its proven durability, scratch resistance and a highly authentic wood look at an affordable price point. “With continuous innovations in water resistance and digital printing, laminate is not only regaining market share but it’s also setting new industry standards,” she said. “As supply chain challenges persist and consumers seek more sustainable, PVC-free flooring options, we believe laminate’s growth trajectory in the U.S. will remain strong in the medium to long term.”

Even Austria-based Egger Floors—which recently re-entered the U.S. laminate market—is expressing a renewed interest in the category’s potential in North America. “The resurgence in the U.S. market is definitely sustainable, and that’s due to ongoing product innovation, improved aesthetics, water resistance and a strong value proposition that appeals to both cost-conscious and design-driven consumers,” said Alex Decarie, who heads up business development for Egger’s North American flooring business.

One category’s loss…

While most laminate flooring proponents concur that the category can fully stand on its own merits, there’s no denying that recent failures in low-quality, entry-level SPC drove many retailers back to laminate.

“The entry-level SPC has caused heartburn for many retailers/builders across the country; however, SPC is a great product if the specification/build is correct,” said Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surfaces, Stanton. “Low-end SPC created a price point, and as the saying goes, ‘You generally get what you pay for.’ Unfortunately, for many retailers the negative consequences of cheap SPC have led them to move away from the product and go to laminate, flex/loose lay or WPC.”

Derek Welbourn, CEO of Inhaus, also saw market demand softening for some rigid core products—something that has benefitted laminate. “The category has continued to claim back some share from vinyl,” he said.

While the laminate category has clearly been the beneficiary of low-level SPC’s woes, some say those market-share gains will be short-lived. “The shift in market share to laminate from other hard surface categories is expected to continue in the short-to-medium term, especially in the entry-level and mid-tier segments,” said Kyle McAllister, hardwood and laminate director, Shaw. “However, as core and finish technology evolves in SPC, we can assume that mix would shift back into the resilient category.”

John Hammel, director, wood and laminate, Mannington, agreed. “Laminate flooring, for sure, picked up share from some of the entry-level SPC failures over the last couple of years, but I think this has leveled out in 2025.”

The high-performance, high-style attributes of many mid-to-upper-end resilient flooring products available on the market today are motivating laminate suppliers to up the ante. EF’s Ruppert, for example, cited investments the company has made in its PureGrain Renew laminate collection. “With the investments we’ve made we’re offering more realistic wood grain patterns and deeper EIR embossing, thus closing the gap between laminate and natural hardwood or high-end resilient products,” he said. “We’ve also launched our new PawPrint Protection warranties for all of our new PureGrain collections to enhance the protection against household pet scratches and spills.”

Another example of advancements in laminate comes from the Cali camp. Specifically, the company cited its new Santa Cruz collection, which made its official debut at Surfaces earlier this year. “Santa Cruz features a crafted bevel and a new NaturMatte finish with varied gloss levels that better mimic natural wood,” said Doug Jackson, Cali CEO. “These are not gimmicks—they’re enhancements that make laminate more beautiful, more realistic and more competitive.”

Across the industry, suppliers are doubling down on laminate flooring innovations. Take, for example, Johnson Hardwood, which won a 2025 FCNews Award of Excellence in the B category for its high-performance, head-turning laminate line. Likewise, companies like Classen have also made significant investments in the category to take advantage of digital printing capabilities as well as enhancements to expand design options to include herringbone patterns. Yet another example is the popular Waterfront collection from BHW Floors, which closely mimics real hardwood visual characteristics.

Not without its challenges

Despite the strides that laminate has made over the past five to six years, there are challenges that pose potential threats to the momentum it has generated. “One of the biggest challenges facing the laminate category today is the outdated perception of this flooring category,” said Katie Szabo director of product management – hard surfaces, Tarkett Home. “Many people still think of laminate as being lower end, sounding hollow and looking fake; they don’t realize how far this product has come. Today’s laminate offers impressive durability, stunning visuals and may even be water resistant or waterproof, all at a great value.”

Some say the biggest threat to the laminate category is innovation in other wood-look alternatives that are comparable to laminate. “Innovations in core, finish and water-resistant technologies will continue to put pressure on the laminate category,” Shaw’s McAllister said.

Then there are the broader macroeconomic issues at play, i.e., the threat of tariffs on Chinese-made products. “These tariffs have pushed up costs for both domestic makers and importers, shaking up supply chains and raising prices for raw materials and finished products,” Eternity Flooring’s Lee said.

Egger Flooring’s Decarie concurred, noting that tariff uncertainty makes it extremely difficult for importers to forecast landed costs and margins as the tariff landscape can change daily.

As a consequence, industry experts say margin pressures driven by ongoing global cost fluctuations—particularly in raw materials, logistics and regulatory compliance—will have an impact. “Tariffs remain a concern, but the broader challenge lies in navigating cost increases while maintaining competitiveness and delivering value to both retailers and consumers,” Urbanfloor’s Shroyer explained.

While challenges such as fluctuating ocean freight costs and raw material costs will likely persist, some say they will be short lived. “The reciprocal tariffs do not currently affect the laminate category,” Stanton’s Stepp stated. “As I understand, domestic manufacturers are at capacity with their current OEM distributor partners and the big boxes.”

In that same vein, the fact that much of the laminate flooring sold in the U.S. is made stateside bodes well for the market. “In general, that should lead to more price stability compared to other hard surface flooring categories that rely heavily on imports,” said Tom Wright, NALFA president, and VP of product management & innovation, Mohawk laminate & hardwood, North America.

Outlook for remainder of 2025

Despite the existing and potential threats to the laminate segment, industry executives by and large remain optimistic about the category’s prospects.

“Growth is expected to keep going, thanks to renovations, new construction and more interest in quality, durable, stylish flooring,” Eternity Flooring’s Lee said. “Manufacturers that innovate in unique product features and sustainability while managing costs effectively will be best positioned to capitalize on the opportunities.”

Tarkett’s Szabo is equally enthusiastic. “The outlook for the laminate market is strong for the rest of 2025. As homeowners are looking to refresh their space rather than relocate, they are taking advantage of laminate as a way to get the high-end look without the high price tag.”

Welbourn from Inhaus aimed to put a finer point on it. “We expect the category to grow by at least 7% in the U.S. market this year.”