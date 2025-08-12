EF Contract debuts Wildwoods LVT

Dalton—The latest LVT offering from EF Contract, Wildwoods, has officially debuted, positioned as a fresh take on the traditional wood look. The pattern pays homage to ancient woodlands by reimagining the grain patterns and organic shades of heavily wooded, mossy thickets.

“The patterns are intentionally nature inspired, but at the same time, bring a sense of sophistication because of the colorways,” said Marie Moore, director of design for EF Contract. “The colorways offer a modern palette informed by the light airiness of Alder, Juniper and Cottonwoods as well as the richness of Yew and Poplar.”

Rooted in biophilic design principles, Wildwoods drew inspiration from walks through undisturbed forests and the subtle, layered visuals found in nature’s untouched places. The design aims to interpret how light filters through dense canopies and interacts with bark, leaves and soil—working to translate those impressions into nuanced textures and tonal variation. The result is intended to be is a surface that feels grounded, calming and connected to the natural world.

Wildwoods is offered in 7 x 48 planks in 2.5mm or 5mm thickness. The collection is also available in 12 colorways. It’s also FloorScore certified and 100% recyclable at the end of its useful life.

“The design of Wildwoods is flexible enough to go into so many spaces—workplace, hospitality, healthcare, senior living and multifamily,” Moore said. “It’s really a go-anywhere solution.”

Wildwoods is designed to coordinate across EF Contract’s flooring portfolio, including its Kinetex textile composite flooring, carpet and other LVT lines.