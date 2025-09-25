Mirage kicks off fall rebate sale

Saint-Georges—Mirage announced the return of the Mirage Rebate Sale, this season. This major hardwood flooring sale is taking place across the United States at all participating Mirage dealers from September 25 to November 8.

Consumers get a $0.50/square-foot rebate on Mirage flooring for the duration of the special event. This exclusive offer is valid on all Mirage brand hardwood floorings, regardless of species, color, width or collection.

“Shoppers today are looking for value without compromising on design or quality. With this promotion, they not only achieve remarkable savings, but also bring home the trusted craftsmanship and timeless elegance that Mirage hardwood floors are known for,” said Jerome Goulet, vice president of marketing at Mirage.