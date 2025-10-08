AHF Products to acquire Wellmade manufacturing facility

By FCNews Staff
Cartersville, Ga.AHF Products, a leader in hard surface flooring with more than a century of U.S. manufacturing heritage, received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia to acquire the assets of the Wellmade manufacturing facility here.

The acquisition positions AHF as a fully integrated domestic manufacturer across all major hard surface flooring categories, including the fast-growing rigid core segment.

“This is more than an asset purchase—it’s a strategic expansion,” said Brent Emore, CEO of AHF Products. “With rigid core representing approximately 80% of the residential resilient market, this facility completes our domestic manufacturing portfolio and strengthens our leadership as a U.S.-based hard surface flooring manufacturer.”

The Cartersville facility gives AHF a significant edge in production speed, quality control and supply chain reliability. The company plans to invest in the plant to bring it in line with AHF’s operational standards and manufacturing processes.

AHF will wholly own and operate the plant, bringing premium U.S.-based rigid core production capabilities under its roof. The facility will operate under AHF’s proven manufacturing systems, backed by more than 100 years of expertise in resilient and hardwood flooring.

“This plant fills a critical gap in our portfolio,” Emore said. “It ensures we have domestic manufacturing across all key hard surface categories.”

The acquisition further strengthens AHF’s ability to support customers with dependable supply and expanded product offerings. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to American manufacturing.

“This is a win for the industry and our customers,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer. “As part of AHF, the facility will enhance value, increase supply availability and reinforce our commitment to American manufacturing. Now with 10 facilities nationwide, as well as an engineered wood plant in Cambodia, this acquisition expands our footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver fast, reliable service backed by quality and innovation.”

AHF said it plans to maintain operations for existing customers while expanding capabilities to meet growing market demand. The move marks a key step in the company’s long-term strategy to strengthen its domestic infrastructure.

“Our intent is to maintain continuity for current customers while expanding operations,” Emore said. “We’re proud to welcome this new factory and capabilities into the AHF family.”

