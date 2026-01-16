Retailers React: To what extent have tariffs impacted your business?

By Ken Ryan
customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: To what extent have tariffs impacted your business?

Here are their responses:

“The tariffs have been a nuisance but luckily had no tangible effect on traffic. The manufacturers who were able to absorb some of those costs won a bigger piece of the pie.”

 

Alex Roberts

Roberts Carpet & Floors

Houston

“The tariffs have made some corporations as well as consumers cautious about their spending. But over time they both became less cautious and were willing to open their wallets.”

 

—Kevin Rose

Carpetland USA

Rockford, Ill.

“I believe the fear of tariffs played a bigger role than the tariffs themselves.”

—Greg Loeffler

Pierce Companies

Bozeman, Mont.

“Our business remained strong in 2025, so it’s hard to tell how much the tariffs impacted sales. We only know of one or two instances where somebody put a project on hold because of the higher prices. From a workflow perspective, however, it has forced our staff to be nimbler and more diligent in keeping up with all the price changes.”

—Tom Connell

M&M Carpet Showroom

Houston

“Since we figure our margins/prices on total cost it really didn’t seem to be a huge factor last year.”

—Chris Kemp

Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring

Newnan, Ga.

