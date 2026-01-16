FCNnovation awards 2025: Installation related

FCNews unveiled the winners of its fourth annual FCNnovation Awards—an initiative designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in the current year. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals.

Below are the installation related winners.

VacuuBond

VacuuBond LVT represents a breakthrough in commercial flooring technology and installation through its patented VacuuBond adhesive system. This innovation uses engineered circular-bead hot-melt adhesive bar lines. These bar lines activate under pressure, resulting in a strong, yet releasable, bond working in conjunction with the company’s vacuum technology.

The result is a true peel-and-press commercial LVT system that installs cleanly, consistently and without trowels, buckets, mixing or cure times. Installers simply peel, place and press, achieving instant high-strength adhesion and dramatically reducing down time, subfloor preparation, adhesive issues and clean up, creating overall reduced labor cost and time.

Highlights:

U.S.-patented circular-bead adhesive

System delivers instant high-strength adhesion through a clean, tool-free peel-and-press process not found in glue-down, loose-lay, click or standard peel-and-stick LVT.

Allows individual planks to be released and replaced without damaging surrounding flooring.

Zero VOCs and waterproof durability

Simple plank replacement for long-term maintenance

VLVT introduces enhanced safety through superior slip resistance, achieving BS7976-2 scores of 54 WET/65 DRY, a performance level new to the LVT category.

Installs over virtually any existing substrate including VCT, VAT, ceramic tile, existing LVT/LVP, concrete, hardwood and stone.

Eliminates adhesive mess, odor, mixing and waiting

Delivers consistent, repeatable installations with minimal tools or training

TotalWorx: MRS101

TotalWorx Accessories is designed to make flooring installation easier, faster and more reliable for professional installers. It offers a complete portfolio of products that cover every stage of the process—from subfloor preparation to finishing touches and aftercare. TotalWorx’s family of accessories includes an extensive array of installation tools, adhesives and sundries to complete modular shower/bathroom installation systems.

TotalWorx Accessories raised the bar in 2025 with the launch of 16 new PrepWorx floor preparation solutions. This expanded lineup delivers speed, performance and versatility with featheredge patches, moisture mitigation products and primers that help installers streamline subfloor preparation and reduce jobsite downtime. As part of a comprehensive portfolio that includes adhesives (LokWorx), transitions (FinishWorx), aftercare (CareWorx) and underlayment and cushion (GroundWorx), TotalWorx supports professionals at every stage of the job.

Highlights: