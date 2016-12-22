Back To Homepage

Stanton Carpet to highlight new styles at Surfaces

December 22, 2016
Stanton brand's Rhythm from its Contempt collection.

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet Corp. will highlight various new styles at Surfaces (Booth 6455). According to the company, the lineup of innovative products will set standards for style, durability, performance and luxury across all four of its brands and the flooring industry.

From its Stanton brand:

  • Cottage collection is made from premium wool and polysilk fibers and consists of three styles: Bungalow, Hillside and Sullivan.
  • Contempo collection boasts a juxtaposition of delustered wool and high luster polysilk and includes Rhythm, Art Deco and Mouveau.
  • The company’s popular Atelier Marquee collection has expanded to include four new nylon carpets: Muse, Brick Lane, Primrose Hill and Parliament Square.

From its Crescent brand:

  • Tailormade collection offers a tailored tweed theme that brings the classic, timeless looks from men’s fashion into the home. It includes three styles: Tattersall, Ticking Stripe and Bentley Tweed.
    Crescent's Tattersall from Tailormade collection.

  • New to the Brittania collection is Irvine which stands besides the pre-existing popular styles of Prestwick and St. Andrews.

From its Rosecore brand:

  • Privee collection consists of 100% handloomed Tencel fibers in cut pile presentations and includes the styles Perla, Pristine and Soiree.
  • Duplexity collection features Duplexity Dash with Stanton’s Tenlon fiber, a new trademarked fiber.

From its Antrim brand:

  • Horizon features rustic textures achieved through the interplay of thick and thin wool yarns, and offers bold and impressive stripe effects in three neutral colors.
  • Inspired and designed by Mother Nature, Antrim introduces three more hand-loomed styles: Minka, Vitality and Utopia.

 

 

 

 

