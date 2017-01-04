Loxcreen Flooring Group’s professional division undergoes rebranding

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—M-D Building Products has recently consolidated and simplified its professional market presence under the newly name M-D PRO. The professional division launched the name just prior to the holiday season along with a new logo that will replace Loxcreen Flooring Group on all future product labels, marketing materials, social media, as well as a new website that is currently in development (www.mdpro.com).

“This new logo was designed to honor the history of the M-D brand but also to clearly distinguish it from the traditional retail channels that M-D is best known for,” said Joe Comitale, president, M-D PRO. “The M-D PRO business has a separate and autonomous management team that works closely with the senior management of M-D to make sure that corporate ideals are maintained while at the same time taking advantage of the expertise and specialization that the professional side of the business demands.”

M-D PRO will be the brand name for all of the professional accessory product lines except the decade old PROVA brand of ceramic and stone installation accessories. “PROVA was the only other brand we decided to keep and promote due to its established brand equity, its great potential for growth in the marketplace and its overall meaning to the product line,” said Julia Vozza, marketing manager, M-D PRO.

The new M-D PRO branding and image will be on display at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas at booth #5447.