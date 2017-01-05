Quick-Step equips retailers for success at Surfaces

Dallas—Quick-Step plans to bring the same excitement, high degree of style, effective product presentation and clear selling messages to its 2017 Surfaces booth (5603) that the Quick-Step brand brings to retailers’ showrooms throughout the year.

“Our 2017 Quick-Step booth is designed to effectively showcase new products, engagingly present their accompanying selling stories and serve as an exciting social meeting place on the show floor for customers,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of brand marketing for Mohawk Flooring, North America. “After visiting the Quick-Step booth, we want our distributors and retailers to feel equipped to engage in conversations back home with their own customers about Quick-Step’s exciting new products and selling stories. Everything in our Surfaces booth ties back to the overriding goal of equipping our retail partners for success—all year long.”

Quick-Step’s booth will be located prominently on the Surfaces show floor at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 18-20.