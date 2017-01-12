Back To Homepage

Registration open for NWFA Expo

January 12, 2017
NWFA new 2013 (4-C) 2St. LouisRegistration is now open for the National Wood Flooring Association 2017 Wood Flooring Expo, set to take place in Phoenix, Ariz. April 11-14.

Registration for Expo includes the following events and specials:

  • Opening act | Keynote speaker, entertainment, food, and drink voucher
  • Main event + finale | Keynote speaker, entertainment, food, and drink voucher
  • Jam sessions with continental breakfast | 25+ hours of engaging education
  • Trade show | Two days’ admission, 20 Tech Zone and exhibitor demonstrations
  • Prizes + giveaways | Chances to win attendee prizes, valued at $500+
  • Expo T-shirt and attendee bag

“We are really looking forward to bringing our industry together for another tremendous show,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “With the successful launch of NWFA University, bringing Hardwood Floors Magazine in-house, and increased engagement with our members, we have more to offer than ever and know that will make this year’s show even better.”

To learn more about the education and networking opportunities visit www.nwfaexpo.org.

