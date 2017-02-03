Back To Homepage

Lisbiz Strategies: Young business owners share ideas at Surfaces

February 03, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

January 30/February 6, 2017: Volume 31, Number 17

By Lisbeth Calandrino

Lisbeth CalandrinoWhen I agreed to moderate a retailer forum, ‘Work, Life Balance,’ my thought was the attendees would be older business owners asking lots of questions. Much to my surprise, the audience of about 50, mostly men, was filled with a majority of owners ages 30-45. It was a lively group that was ready to chat at 8 a.m. Not only were they participating but at least 10 stayed after and wanted to talk with the panel.

My panel consisted of three principals: Fred Scharm, Scharm Floor Covering; Barbara Clements, Al’s Carpet Floor Covering and Design Services; and Catherine Buchanan, Independent Carpet One Floor and Home. All have served on various advisory boards within the industry and are noted for their forward-thinking management styles. We covered several topics: hiring, the installation crisis, millennials and social media. The topic that had the most conversation was by far social media and how to use it to grow your business. Most of the questions came from the millennials; it is obvious they are knowledgeable and very engaged in the topic.

Buchanan asked several questions of the audience. She does a great job with her social media and polled the audience numerous times. Again, the younger owners took the lead talking about more than just Facebook. We’ve all read that Facebook is for old people; this group is using new tools such as Instagram and Snapseed to convert consumers into customers. Like the audience, I took plenty of notes. One of the tools was called Buffer, a social media scheduling tool.

“I left with quite a bit of information for my store,” Buchanan said. “The audience and the other speakers were filled with information. I have so many things to implement.”

Clements was amazed at how well educated the younger business owners were. “Their ideas are quite forward thinking,” she said. “One of the young owners focused on a minimalist design for his brick and mortar store. It really is a departure from what most of our stores look like. It not only focuses on the clean lines and unusual sample racks but on functionality and the user experience. Things are changing in retail.”

Before the seminar, I spoke with Scharm about his experience with millennials. He said he had done research about the group when he started hiring. “I am amazed at how talented my new employee is in a different way. He’s quick and gets things done. This group of young business owners has given me some fresh ideas. I’m happy to be able to share my experiences with them.”

Much of the audience’s conversation was dominated by the millennials. They shared information about their experiences working in the industry; what works vs. what doesn’t work so well.

What I was most impressed with was the group’s willingness to share ideas and express their concerns.

Ginger Belilove from Creative Edge Master Shop was one of the participants. “It was great listening to new ideas that can be used in any business, not just retail,” she said.

These conversations are important and I think Buchanan summed it up the best when she said, “We need forums like this for networking and feedback. As retailers, we learn from each other and knowing we are all experiencing similar situations with media, marketing, selling and hiring helps us share and learn from each other.”

Thank you to my great panel for their commitment to share their ideas.

Tags
flooringFloorsLisbeth CalandrinoLisbiz strategiesSurfacesyoung business owners
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

21st Annual Award of Excellence Survey

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE!

FCNews special issues/supplements

Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide
StarNet 20th Anniversary

Press Release

See More

WFCA presents winners of 2017 Gold Standard Awards

Dalton—World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced the annual winners of its Gold Standard Award which recognizes stores that have created an outstanding consumer retail experience. In the category including retailers

Read More

Armstrong Flooring recognizes top distributors with Thomas Armstrong Awards

Lancaster, Pa. – Armstrong Flooring proudly introduces the first annual Thomas Armstrong Awards, honoring distributors who exemplify integrity, a resilience of spirit and deep dedication to their customers. Recipients were honored

Read More

IVC US names David Sheehan SVP of product management

Dalton—IVC US, a division of Mohawk Industries, and Mohawk Resilient updated the company’s resilient product team today. David Sheehan will now serve as the senior vice president of product management.

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.