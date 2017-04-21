Brenten Bailey named divisional vice president of Beaulieu America

Dalton, Ga.—Beaulieu Group has appointed Brenten Bailey as divisional vice president of Beaulieu America for the Western territory. Bailey joins Beaulieu after over 15 years in the industry as he worked his way up from territory manager to regional vice president with Shaw.

“Brenten brings an immense amount of experience, market intelligence, leadership and enthusiasm to our team,” said Dallas Chapman, executive vice president of sales. “We are thrilled to have someone of his capabilities on board and know he will be a valued resource for our customers and associates.”

Bailey looks forward to using his experience and knowledge of hard surface products in this new position. “Hopefully many years of hard learned lessons can help our team become more efficient at bringing new innovative products to market.”