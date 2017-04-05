Back To Homepage

Coverings 2017 unveils tile, stone products to enthusiastic crowd

April 05, 2017
coveringsOrlando, Fla.—Coverings, the largest global tile & stone exhibition in North America, made its highly anticipated return to the Orange County Convention Center yesterday. Representatives of the Orange County mayor’s office, Ceramics of Italy, Tile of Spain, Tile Council of North America, Ceramic Tile Distributor Association and National Tile Contractor Association gathered April 4 for the official 2017 ribbon cutting ceremony. The show, which runs through April 7, features new products from more than 1,100 exhibitors that span 430,000 net square feet of show floor space, and offers more than 70 educational sessions.

At the show’s ribbon cutting ceremony, Victoria P. Siplin, Orange County vice mayor, presented a declaration that named April 4-7, 2017 as Tile & Stone Days in Orange County, Fla. The mayor’s office recognized the influence of the show in the community by providing attendees the opportunity to learn about new and innovative products, gain knowledge from courses and provide networking opportunities to foster connections with peers. Representatives from the Coverings board joined Siplin to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony.

Further to the many striking booths, this year’s enhanced pavilions added to the buzz on the show floor. Tile of Spain introduced a new stand, branded the “Innovation Lab,” that serves as a multipurpose area and showcase of the many uses and installations of tile. Tile Council of North America’s pavilion has been updated to reflect the organization’s Why Tile campaign. The core areas of focus for the campaign—tile design, easy care, healthy spaces, and heritage—are integrated throughout the booth. The Ceramics of Italy pavilion provides a central gathering place for industry professionals to network, complete with Italian fare.

 

