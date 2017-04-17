Back To Homepage

Crossville’s Handwritten collection invites custom, creative designs

April 17, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Handwritten by Crossville - laundry roomCrossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Handwritten, a wall tile collection inspired by artisanal craftsmanship. With its range of creative shapes, sizes, and colors, this line empowers designers to create truly custom installations for commercial and residential interior walls.

“In a nod to the makers’ movement and with a love of handmade artistry, this line not only captures the look of handmade tile but comes with a wealth of decorative options that lets designers invent their own unique patterns and leave their signature on every installation,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “Importantly, the line is produced for consistent execution—so we have a handmade look in tiles that are predictably proportioned and meet quality standards. That means designers can specify Handwritten with confidence that the tiles will be easy to work with in installation while also providing visually interesting, nuanced style.”

Handwritten’s color options support the unbridled creativity of this collection. The palette features nine hues ranging from bold tones to classic neutrals: Unscripted (super white), Inkwell (dark blue), Love Letter (orange), Gold Leaf (yellow), Private Affair (suede), Post Card (putty), Par Avion (light blue), Pen Pal (green) and Dear Sir (dark brown).

This modern, versatile color palette comes to life in the gamut of size and shape options. Field tile sizes are 3 x 6 and 3 x 12. Pickets offered in both gothic and standard interpretations come in 3 x 6, while diamond and leaf mosaics are mesh-mounted on 12 x 12 sheets. Handwritten offers a complete trim package including bullnose, dome and arrow liners, and chair rails to finish installations in refined style.

 

Tags
collectionCrossvilleHandwrittenofferingproductTile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Philadelphia Commercial debuts new carpet tile backing

Dalton—Philadelphia Commercial is launching StrataWorx tile, a lightweight, efficient carpet tile backing. As the result of advanced engineering and cutting edge technology, StrataWorx opens up a whole new realm of possibilities

Read More

Crossville’s Handwritten collection invites custom, creative designs

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Handwritten, a wall tile collection inspired by artisanal craftsmanship. With its range of creative shapes, sizes, and colors, this line empowers designers to create truly custom

Read More

Shannon Specialty Floors enters partnership with Ascension Health

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors, a high satisfaction, high performance manufacturer and supplier of flooring in the commercial market-segment, has entered a three-year agreement with Ascension Health beginning on April 15,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.