Crossville’s Handwritten collection invites custom, creative designs

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Handwritten, a wall tile collection inspired by artisanal craftsmanship. With its range of creative shapes, sizes, and colors, this line empowers designers to create truly custom installations for commercial and residential interior walls.

“In a nod to the makers’ movement and with a love of handmade artistry, this line not only captures the look of handmade tile but comes with a wealth of decorative options that lets designers invent their own unique patterns and leave their signature on every installation,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “Importantly, the line is produced for consistent execution—so we have a handmade look in tiles that are predictably proportioned and meet quality standards. That means designers can specify Handwritten with confidence that the tiles will be easy to work with in installation while also providing visually interesting, nuanced style.”

Handwritten’s color options support the unbridled creativity of this collection. The palette features nine hues ranging from bold tones to classic neutrals: Unscripted (super white), Inkwell (dark blue), Love Letter (orange), Gold Leaf (yellow), Private Affair (suede), Post Card (putty), Par Avion (light blue), Pen Pal (green) and Dear Sir (dark brown).

This modern, versatile color palette comes to life in the gamut of size and shape options. Field tile sizes are 3 x 6 and 3 x 12. Pickets offered in both gothic and standard interpretations come in 3 x 6, while diamond and leaf mosaics are mesh-mounted on 12 x 12 sheets. Handwritten offers a complete trim package including bullnose, dome and arrow liners, and chair rails to finish installations in refined style.