TCNA members donate tiled doghouses to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

April 06, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-04-05 at 11.08.30 AMOrlando, Fla.—Eighteen members of Tile Council of North America (TCNA) will donate one-of-a-kind tiled doghouses to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando at Coverings 2017, here. The participating companies include: AlysEdwards Tile & Stone, Appomattox Tile Art, BonTon, Casa Ceramica, Cider Press Tile, Crossville, Del Conca USA, Florim USA, Iconic Design Concepts, Lunada Bay Tile, Marazzi, Shenfeld Studio, StonePeak Ceramics, Stonexchange, Syzygy Tile, Vitromex, Wizard Enterprise and Wonder Porcelain.

The forms used to make these doghouses were manufactured by Wedi and contributed by Wedi and TCNA.

“Each year at Coverings TCNA’s members selflessly give back to the local community through countless hours of designing and creating timeless works of art such as these doghouses,” said Eric Astrachan, TCNA executive director. “This year we are pleased to donate these incredible examples of the versatility and beauty of tile to the Pet Alliance to assist them in their mission to help Orlando-area pets. We are very happy to contribute with our members to such a worthy cause.”

During the show, the doghouses—along with some furry friends from Pet Alliance—will be on display in the TCNA Art Tile Courtyard, where a donation ceremony will be held at 3:00 p.m. on April 6.

