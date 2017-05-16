Back To Homepage

Aspecta by Metroflor launched new products, initiatives at Neocon

May 16, 2017
ASPECTA-BM_CMYK_1000pxNorwalk, Conn.—Aspecta by Metroflor is expected to tell a multi-faceted story at the upcoming NeoCon trade show at The Merchandise Mart in Chicago, June 12-14, according to Russ Rogg, president and CEO, Metroflor Corp. “We are taking a 360-degree approach to our presence with a mix of sponsorships and activities that will communicate our new technologies, products and themes in a dynamic way.”

Adjacent to the first-floor registration area in The Mart, Aspecta by Metroflor invites NeoCon attendees to discover how Aspecta is shaking up flooring with ISOCORE technology. The revolutionary core layer makes Aspecta Ten strong, rigid, quiet, lightweight, 100% waterproof and inherently safe—all in an LVT product known for its outstanding aesthetics.

Aspecta by Metroflor is also sponsoring the show’s keynote address by Jessica Green, a world-renowned scientist inspiring people to think about bacteria in entirely new ways. The presentation will take place June 13, 8:30 a.m. in The NeoCon Theater.

The company will also introduce its Aspecta One Ornamental LVT collection. Building upon the existing Aspecta One design portfolio, the collection contains three overlay motifs—Damask, Masquerade and Malta—and is ideal for commercial and healthcare settings.

The Aspecta One Ornamental range expresses Metroflor’s immersion in biophilic design as an influence in the creation of its products moving forward. The philosophy stems from the notion of biophilia: humankind’s innate biological connection with the natural world. When applied to the built environment, biophilia defines aspects of nature that most impact and advance occupants’ health, fitness and wellbeing.

NeoCon attendees are invited to a cocktail reception in the Aspecta by Metroflor booth to meet Sonja Bochart, IIDA, LEED AP BD&C, WELL AP, a noted expert in biophilia with the design firm Shepley Bulfinch, on June 13 from 3-5 p.m. Bochart will be signing a limited-edition booklet produced by Metroflor especially for NeoCon.

