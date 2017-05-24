Back To Homepage

Briney to retire from Innocor

May 24, 2017
JBrineyRed Bank, N.J.—Jeff Briney, senior vice president of Innocor Foam Technologies (IFT), will be retiring at the end of June 2017. As senior vice president, Briney led Innocor’s commercial division, which supplies foam to industries including bedding, furniture, packaging and more.

Briney retires with more than 25 years of experience in the polyurethane foam industry. His career has spanned many roles including information systems, product management and sales with Foamex International and Flexible Foam Products. As the director of business development with Foamex International, he received the President’s Diamond Award for Sales and Marketing Excellence. Prior to joining Innocor, he was the vice president of sales at Flexible Foam Products.

“Jeff was vital to the success of Innocor,” said Carol Eicher, president and CEO of Innocor. “He was a driving force behind the integration of Flexible Foam and Advanced Urethane Technologies, and he has been instrumental in establishing IFT as a leader in the foam industry. We will miss the passion and experience Jeff brings to the team, and wish him the best in his retirement.”

