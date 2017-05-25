Back To Homepage

WFCA University adds to destination training, online offering

May 25, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WFCA logoDalton, Ga.–In response to a recent membership drive and member demand, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has expanded its University course offerings with extended online training modules and destination camps across the country, according to Freida Staten, vice president marketing and communications. WFCA University is the association’s own professional training program geared exclusively to the needs and interests of members.

The professional development tool, which is available as a subscriber service for WFCA members, consists of primers, research, online training and seminars as well as on-site regional training programs to help retailers reach the top of their game. Just a few months after its launch, WFCA University has expanded training programs by nearly 20%, with 46 training modules available online through the subscription program and 11 new destination camps planned in seven locations across the U.S.

The extensive training program offers educational courses for professionals in a wide variety of functions including sales, merchandising and human resources. The coursework is broken down based on the career path and professional stage. “Upon initial launch of the WFCA University program we saw many middle, senior and owner-level executives tapping into the training program,” Staten said. “Since that time, the adoption rate of our program has broadened to include many professionals in the early and middle stages of their careers.”

For more information visit wfca.org, email Tom Jennings, vice president, professional development, WFCA, or call 816-231-4646.

Tags
business educationdealerdestination trainingeducationFCNewsflooringFloorsonline offeringretailertrainingWFCAWFCA University
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

WFCA University adds to destination training, online offering

Dalton, Ga.–In response to a recent membership drive and member demand, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has expanded its University course offerings with extended online training modules and destination camps

Read More

Briney to retire from Innocor

Red Bank, N.J.—Jeff Briney, senior vice president of Innocor Foam Technologies (IFT), will be retiring at the end of June 2017. As senior vice president, Briney led Innocor’s commercial division,

Read More

Mannington enhances Restoration collection with SpillShield

Salem, N.J.—Mannington’s laminate flooring is adding “moisture resistant” to its list of attributes with the company’s Restoration collection, which now has enhanced performance with SpillShield technology. SpillShield is an innovative

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.