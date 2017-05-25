WFCA University adds to destination training, online offering

Dalton, Ga.–In response to a recent membership drive and member demand, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has expanded its University course offerings with extended online training modules and destination camps across the country, according to Freida Staten, vice president marketing and communications. WFCA University is the association’s own professional training program geared exclusively to the needs and interests of members.

The professional development tool, which is available as a subscriber service for WFCA members, consists of primers, research, online training and seminars as well as on-site regional training programs to help retailers reach the top of their game. Just a few months after its launch, WFCA University has expanded training programs by nearly 20%, with 46 training modules available online through the subscription program and 11 new destination camps planned in seven locations across the U.S.

The extensive training program offers educational courses for professionals in a wide variety of functions including sales, merchandising and human resources. The coursework is broken down based on the career path and professional stage. “Upon initial launch of the WFCA University program we saw many middle, senior and owner-level executives tapping into the training program,” Staten said. “Since that time, the adoption rate of our program has broadened to include many professionals in the early and middle stages of their careers.”

For more information visit wfca.org, email Tom Jennings, vice president, professional development, WFCA, or call 816-231-4646.