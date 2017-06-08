Back To Homepage

Aspecta, Wilsonart team up at NeoCon

June 08, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-06-08 at 9.40.15 AMNorwalk, Conn.—Metroflor will join forces with Wilsonart to provide the company’s Aspecta Ten LVT flooring in the Wilsonart booth at NeoCon. The Aspecta Ten Runyon Oak design in Ashen—a neutral-gray, raw ranch look with a comfortable “denim jacket” appeal—will complement Wilsonart’s new Contract Laminate.

Metroflor’s Aspecta Ten also aims to make staff and visitors’ time in the booth comfortable underfoot with its ISOCORE technology. The proprietary ISOCORE rigid core is comfortable and quiet, according to the company, in addition to being durable enough to stand up to busy NeoCon foot traffic.

“Wilsonart and Aspecta by Metroflor are both in the business of creating innovative surfaces, with the common goal of creating fashion-forward products coupled with realism and performance for the commercial marketplace,” said Russ Rogg, president and CEO, Metroflor. “We are delighted to share our strengths and complement each other at NeoCon.”

Wilsonart is also looking forward to the collaborative opportunity, according to Natalia Smith, design manager at Wilsonart. “Runyon Oak adds a sophisticated rustic quality to any space. In a contemporary or modern setting where the environment can feel cold, Runyon Oak infuses comfort and warmth. It can really work everywhere from boutiques to beachside bistros, supporting a welcoming design intent. We love the look of Aspecta Ten in our Wilsonart booth as we showcase our new Quartz, Solid Surface and Wilsonart Traceless fingerprint-resistant laminate designs.”

Tags
Aspecta by MetroflorcommercialContract flooringflooringFloorslaminateLVTNeoConWilsonart
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Aspecta, Wilsonart team up at NeoCon

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor will join forces with Wilsonart to provide the company’s Aspecta Ten LVT flooring in the Wilsonart booth at NeoCon. The Aspecta Ten Runyon Oak design in Ashen—a neutral-gray, raw ranch look with

Read More

Houzz launches trade program

Palo Alto, Calif.—Houzz has launched the Houzz Trade Program to provide industry professionals with multiple ways to profit from purchasing and recommending products in the Houzz Marketplace. The Houzz Marketplace

Read More

Tarkett, Gilford-Johnson Flooring expand partnership

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford-Johnson Flooring was appointed as a Tarkett residential and commercial distributor for Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The distributor has been a long-term partner with the Tarkett family of brands in

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.