Aspecta, Wilsonart team up at NeoCon

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor will join forces with Wilsonart to provide the company’s Aspecta Ten LVT flooring in the Wilsonart booth at NeoCon. The Aspecta Ten Runyon Oak design in Ashen—a neutral-gray, raw ranch look with a comfortable “denim jacket” appeal—will complement Wilsonart’s new Contract Laminate.

Metroflor’s Aspecta Ten also aims to make staff and visitors’ time in the booth comfortable underfoot with its ISOCORE technology. The proprietary ISOCORE rigid core is comfortable and quiet, according to the company, in addition to being durable enough to stand up to busy NeoCon foot traffic.

“Wilsonart and Aspecta by Metroflor are both in the business of creating innovative surfaces, with the common goal of creating fashion-forward products coupled with realism and performance for the commercial marketplace,” said Russ Rogg, president and CEO, Metroflor. “We are delighted to share our strengths and complement each other at NeoCon.”

Wilsonart is also looking forward to the collaborative opportunity, according to Natalia Smith, design manager at Wilsonart. “Runyon Oak adds a sophisticated rustic quality to any space. In a contemporary or modern setting where the environment can feel cold, Runyon Oak infuses comfort and warmth. It can really work everywhere from boutiques to beachside bistros, supporting a welcoming design intent. We love the look of Aspecta Ten in our Wilsonart booth as we showcase our new Quartz, Solid Surface and Wilsonart Traceless fingerprint-resistant laminate designs.”