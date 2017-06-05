FCLC taps Blochinger as chairman, welcomes new member

Chicago—The Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC) added Robert Blochinger, president of the National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors, as its new chair starting immediately. Blochinger will help lead FCLC through a strategic planning process this year designed to develop an industry-wide plan for tackling the shortage of qualified installers in the industry.

Blochinger is the owner of Blochinger & Co., based in Boca Raton, Fla., where he has worked as a certified flooring inspector since 1990. He has been a flooring contractor for 35 years and is also a forensic investigator of flooring failure, consultant, expert witness and training instructor in addition to supporting a variety of industry organizations and initiatives.

FCLC also welcomes the Multilayer Flooring Association (MFA) as its newest association member. Based in St. Calhoun, Ga., this newly formed industry trade association has a mission to establish standards to insure the performance and safety of polymer composite core products for indoor residential and commercial environments, as well as monitor compliance of its members’ products through third party certification of these standards. In addition, the MFA will actively promote sustainability throughout both the life cycle of the product and the supply chain.

FCLC’s next meeting will be held in August during the Certified Floorcovering Installers Convention & Expo in Orlando, Fla.