NTCA joins ConsensusDocs Coalition

June 19, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-06-19 at 2.26.51 PMFlowood, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has joined the ConsensusDocs Coalition, a unique coalition of over 40 design and construction industry associations that produces industry-standard contracts that are fair and balanced to facilitate project success.

“Joining the ConsensusDocs Coalition provides NTCA members with a real voice in the industry, particularly in drafting fair and balanced contracts that will make a positive impact,” said Bart Bettiga, NTCA executive director. “NTCA members will not only have influence in creating best practice contracts, but will also receive a member discount on all ConsensusDocs products.”

For more information and to access the NTCA discount code, visit tile-assn.com/page/ConsensusDocsPage.

Flowood, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has joined the ConsensusDocs Coalition, a unique coalition of over 40 design and construction industry associations that produces industry-standard contracts that are fair

