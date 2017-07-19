Back To Homepage

American OEM honors workforce with annual BBQ

July 19, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Turney cookout serving line 2016Burns, Tenn.—American OEM held its third annual Staff Appreciation Lunch at the Turney Center Correctional Facility, the company’s manufacturing location, July 14. The celebration was created to recognize the efforts of the company’s 200 offender workforce and correctional officers for their hard work, and to ensure they feel a part of the American OEM family, according to the manufacturer.

During the event management staff served the offenders a home cooked meal prepared by Todd Braun, American OEM’s COO. In order to feed the crew, Braun and a team of other employees worked for three days to barbecue over 300 pounds of meat.

“Serving the staff is our way of showing them their tremendous efforts throughout the year do not go unnoticed or unappreciated,” said Doug Van Nest, vice president of manufacturing. “They are fundamental members of our team and without them we could not be successful.”

Last year’s celebration included a motivational talk by U.S. veteran, Christian Brown, who has the company’s hardwood floors installed in the smart home he received from the Gary Sinise RISE Foundation. This year, American OEM highlighted key production milestones and showed the workers and Department of Corrections staff a snapshot of company activities from other areas of the business.

“It is important to show our team how the job they do every day ties into other parts of our company and help make us successful,” explained Allie Finkell, executive vice president. “Product photography, displays with our products at retail and seeing the final product of trade show booths they built in the plant provide them with a big picture perspective they would not otherwise be exposed to in their role.” 

Tags
American OEMannual BBQBBQcelebrationflooringFloorsStaff Appreciation Lunch
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

American OEM honors workforce with annual BBQ

Burns, Tenn.—American OEM held its third annual Staff Appreciation Lunch at the Turney Center Correctional Facility, the company’s manufacturing location, July 14. The celebration was created to recognize the efforts

Read More

Karndean Designflooring updates Floorstyle tool

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has released an updated version of its Floorstyle online design tool to include additional designflooring capabilities. Floorstyle is an interactive room viewer containing the company’s full product

Read More

WFCA, NWFA offer joint membership

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) have joined forces to offer a membership program that combines the resources of both organizations as part of

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.