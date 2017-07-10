Haines: Large in scale, nimble in approach

July 3/10: Volume 32, Issue 2

The following feature is the seventh installment in a series highlighting the 14 distributors that constitute Bravo Services, a group comprising many of the top flooring wholesalers in the country. Here we focus on Haines, the industry’s largest distributor.



Haines was founded in 1874 by John J. Haines, who used his poker winnings from his time as a prisoner of war (Civil War) to start the company. Casper Marston, his son, helped transition the business into flooring through an agreement with Armstrong—a partnership that remains intact today. Acquisitions such as Peerless and CMH catapulted the company to its position today as the largest U.S. flooring distributor with sales approaching $500 million.

Haines has a new executive management team in place and recently embarked on what company executives say is an organizational transformation focused on improved logistics and providing optimal service over the largest distributor footprint in the industry. “Our East Coast footprint and the service model that is being established will further differentiate our company in the future,” said Michael Barrett, who took over as president and CEO in January.

Technology will be a catalyst for this new business model, according to Barrett. “We continue to look for ways to deploy technology in a way that is additive to our service model and ability to successfully run the company. This, combined with a powerful logistics model that is continually evolving and improving, will be key to our ability to provide uncompromised service to our customers.”

Haines by the numbers

700 employees

12 million miles driven by the Haines fleet yearly

800,000 stops per year

25 supply centers

9 warehouse locations

Going above and beyond

The 500-dealer strong Haines Loyalty Club continues to be a true differentiator. “Not only can we create customized product lines and provide first looks at new products coming to market, but it is also a way for us to provide business services to our members,” Barrett said. “Whether it is website development assistance, training on installation techniques, or how to establish relationships in the financial arena, our Loyalty Club is a way for Haines to help our customers.”

Nuts & bolts

Geographic coverage: The East Coast from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to the southern tip of Florida, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Brands (partial list): American Olean, Ardex, Armstrong, Bruce, Columbia, Congoleum, DriTac, FloorMuffler, IndusParquet, Interceramic, IVC, Marazzi, Mirage, Mohawk, Mullican, Quick-Step, Shaw, Stanton and Tarkett.

For more information on Haines, call 800.922.9248 or visit jjhaines.com. For more information on Bravo Services, contact John Carney at 214.215.2880 or visit bravoservices.com.