Mannington Commercial enjoys success at NeoCon

July 11, 2017
mannington-commercial-raise-sheet-prices-fullChicago—Mannington Commercial kicked off NeoCon 2017 with the launch of new hard and soft surface flooring products and a new showroom. The company also reported higher showroom traffic of visiting architects, interior designers and other specifiers than ever before.

New products featured LVT and carpet designed by the in-house Mannington Design Studio, under the leadership of Roby Isaac, vice president of commercial design, as well as collaborations with the Los Angeles- and London-based HOK Product Design.

The two new soft surface products created in collaboration with HOK Product Design are the Paper and Origami carpet collections, which coordinate while meeting different needs in interior environments.

NeoCon also saw the launch of Medina and Self-Assembly, two piece-dye products.

The Umbra collection, developed by Mannington’s UK-based Amtico design team; the Portland Project LVT, an extension of the Portland Project carpet collection; and Color Anchor LVT, a collection of tiles and planks, are three new hard surface offerings.

This year’s showroom, a collaborative effort between Mannington’s designers and Atlanta-based Leap Communications, featured paper craft by artist Christina Lihan and emphasized the process of discovery and creation. Formally trained as an architect, Lihan hand-cuts and sculpts paper into intricate architectural forms. Her recent work has been featured in the Flatiron Prow Artspace in New York and in the Jaffa Museum of Art in Tel Aviv.

carpet, Hard Surface, launches, LVT, Mannington, Mannington Commercial, NeoCon, new products, piece dye, products, soft surface
