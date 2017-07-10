Back To Homepage

Mullican Flooring appoints new West Coast regional sales manager

July 10, 2017
Kyle Sherman Head ShotJohnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has named Kyle Sherman West Coast regional sales manager. In this new position, Sherman will help oversee the promotion of Mullican Flooring’s products on the West Coast, and serve as a liaison to regional distribution partners who sell products to hundreds of retail stores across the Western United States.

“We are excited to have Kyle join our national sales team,” said Neil Poland, president, Mullican Flooring. “His successful record of driving sales, experience in tailoring business plans for distributors and ability to mentor peers in the hardwood flooring industry makes Kyle ideally suited to capitalize on opportunities in Mullican’s West Coast market.”

Sherman has more than a decade of sales experience in the flooring industry. He most recently worked as director of residential builder sales with B.R. Funsten & Company, which he joined in 2006. Sherman holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a marketing concentration from the Fermanian School of Business at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, Calif.

“It is an honor to be selected for this position with Mullican Flooring,” Sherman said. “Over the past 12 years, I have worked to develop skill sets in both the manufacturing and distribution divisions of the floor covering industry. I look forward to developing new relationships, increasing business opportunities with existing partners, and creating customer-focused programs to optimize results and maximize customer satisfaction on the West Coast.”

