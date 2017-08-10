Back To Homepage

Karndean Designflooring named Ultimate House official flooring partner

August 10, 2017
VGW99T Reclaimed Redwood BathroomExport, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring was named the official flooring partner of Pittsburgh Magazine’s third annual Ultimate House, a 9,000-square foot, state-of-the-art luxury home open to the public for two weeks in September.

Karndean will showcase Reclaimed Redwood—from its Van Gogh collection—throughout the home’s entire lower level, which includes a home gym, entertainment area, bar, wine closet and more. The product’s 48 x 7 large format planks feature subtle, light gray characteristics paired with mid-brown undertones, creating a contemporary rustic look in a durable, waterproof, kid- and pet-friendly luxury vinyl.

“At Karndean Designflooring, we believe in creating spaces that express the individuality of the home,” said Emil Mellow, director of public relations. “We are proud to contribute to this project, not only because it is located just a short drive away from our U.S. corporate headquarters and showroom, but because our original product designs set the perfect backdrop for the Ultimate House and any home.”

Pittsburgh Magazine’s Ultimate House combines the rustic woodland spirit of Cranberry Township’s new Forest Edge neighborhood with a modern character infused by Infinity Custom Homes. Tours of the home begin Sept. 8 and all ticket proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

For more information, visit karndean.com/ultimatehouse.

 

