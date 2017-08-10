Back To Homepage

Shamrock names new director of operations

August 10, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jeremy Keel-1Memphis, Tenn.—Shamrock Plank Flooring, a manufacturer of hardwood flooring, has named Jeremy Keel—a previous employee—director of operations. In his new position, Keel will manage and direct plant operations in all Shamrock manufacturing facilities. He will be responsible for tuning up operations, optimizing processes and ensuring quality that meets or exceeds NWFA standards.

“I am glad to welcome Jeremy back and have him on the Shamrock team,” said Jack Shannon, Jr., president of Shamrock Plank Flooring. “He’ll be a big part of our strategic plan to strengthen our operational infrastructure. Jeremy brings experience and professionalism with him that will take us to the next level.”

Keel is returning to Shamrock from View, a manufacturer of “glass with an IQ” that is best known for its dynamic glass found in businesses like the headquarters of Overstock.com. He was previously the assistant operations manager at Shamrock.

Tags
director of operationsflooringFloorshardwoodJeremy KeellumberShamrock Plank Flooring
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

U.S. Congressman Duncan visits TCNA

Anderson, S.C.—U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, SC-3, spent time meeting with the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) staff and touring TCNA’s facilities on Aug. 9. Eric Astrachan, executive director, provided

Read More

Shannon Specialty Floors names new western regional VP of sales

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors has hired Alexandria LaPree as western regional vice president of sales. This position includes both oversight and direct sales responsibilities. LaPree will support and be responsible

Read More

Shamrock names new director of operations

Memphis, Tenn.—Shamrock Plank Flooring, a manufacturer of hardwood flooring, has named Jeremy Keel—a previous employee—director of operations. In his new position, Keel will manage and direct plant operations in all

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.