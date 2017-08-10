Shamrock names new director of operations

Memphis, Tenn.—Shamrock Plank Flooring, a manufacturer of hardwood flooring, has named Jeremy Keel—a previous employee—director of operations. In his new position, Keel will manage and direct plant operations in all Shamrock manufacturing facilities. He will be responsible for tuning up operations, optimizing processes and ensuring quality that meets or exceeds NWFA standards.

“I am glad to welcome Jeremy back and have him on the Shamrock team,” said Jack Shannon, Jr., president of Shamrock Plank Flooring. “He’ll be a big part of our strategic plan to strengthen our operational infrastructure. Jeremy brings experience and professionalism with him that will take us to the next level.”

Keel is returning to Shamrock from View, a manufacturer of “glass with an IQ” that is best known for its dynamic glass found in businesses like the headquarters of Overstock.com. He was previously the assistant operations manager at Shamrock.