Carpet One Floor & Home shows support for veterans, participates in NYC 5K

Manchester, N.H.—Carpet One Floor & Home participated in the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation annual T2T 5K run and walk in New York City, Sept. 24. The event honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11. The Tunnel to Towers foundation supports our first responders and our military through the Building for America’s Bravest organization, which builds smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans.

Carpet One Floor & Home’s team of over 200 storeowners and employees raised $92,697 for the cause putting them in the top three fundraising teams at the event. Storeowners traveled from all across the United States to participate in this event.

Carpet One Floor & Home has been supporting the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation through active participation in their Building for America’s Bravest program since 2014. To date, they have installed flooring in 33 smart homes.

“Our partnership with this inspiring organization has brought our whole cooperative closer together,” said Howard Brodsky, co-CEO of CCA Global Partners (Carpet One Floor & Home’s parent company). “Our members are so passionate about making a difference in the lives of the service members who have sacrificed so much to protect their country.

The Carpet One Floor & Home team dedicated their efforts to the memory of Mike Blanton, a Carpet One Floor & Home member who unexpectedly passed away this spring. “Mike was an exemplary individual who dedicated both his time and money to giving back to his community,” Brodsky said. “He played a big role in the construction of Cpl. Todd Love’s smart home in Douglasville, Ga.”

To learn more, visit carpetone.com/our-bravest.