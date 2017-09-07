EarthWerks unveils new products, technologies at distribution meeting

Houston—EarthWerks revealed its latest flooring innovations during its distribution meeting in Houston. Among these innovations is a rigid core flooring to be introduced in the coming months.

“We have long been known for our research into the production of these amazingly realistic flooring products and continue to push for advanced designs and manufacturing techniques,” said Jonathan Train, president and CEO. “Getting it right matters, and we believe we have achieved that.”

Distributors were also introduced to sales opportunities for 2018 as well as the company’s new advances in WPC and HDC flooring technologies. In addition, they learned about various marketing advances including EarthWerks’ newly launched website with user-friendly innovations.

“2018 will be a very exciting and successful year with the launch of our premium high-density clic program, Noble Classic Plus, coming this fall,” said Lindsey Nisbet, head of marketing and product development, EarthWerks. “We have also just released a completely new CEU program, available now through local A&D representatives.”