Mr. David’s acquires Certified Floorcovering Services

September 22, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-09-22 at 9.11.14 AMChicago—Mr. David’s International has acquired Certified Floorcovering Services, located in Indianapolis. Certified Floorcovering Services, founded in 1984 by Carol and Harry Milli, has a history of delivering great installation services to its customer base. The move will allow Mr. David’s Indianapolis location another platform to better service its current client base while continuing the entire organization’s overall growth.

Mr. David’s launched its ninth office earlier this year in Indianapolis. Since 1972, Mr. David’s has serviced its clients and projects throughout the United States and worldwide.

Certified Floorcovering servicesdistributionflooringMr. David's
