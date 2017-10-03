Laticrete launches new Spartacote urethane cement

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced Spartacote urethane cement to provide commercial and industrial production facility managers with a durable, high-performance coating system that can withstand thermal shock, heavy traffic and harsh impact. With its simple, two-step installation process and enhanced workability, Spartacote urethane cement gives coatings professionals a faster, easier installation.

“Spartacote urethane cement can be applied on new or existing concrete after mechanical profile to a CSP 4/5,” said Jeff Bonkiewicz, channel manager, Laticrete. “Then, after mixing, the material can be placed using a cam rake, which exhibits this innovative product’s easy workability and self-leveling qualities.”

Spartacote urethane cement is suitable for a wide-range of environments, including those exposed to thermal shock, such as in commercial kitchens as well as food and beverage production areas. Additionally, this thick mil coating system can withstand extreme abrasion and impact in spaces like heavy-duty industrial facilities.

“Another differentiating factor for Spartacote urethane cement is a Spartacote Flex Pure Clinical Plus top coat, which offers floor owners silver ion antimicrobial technology embedded within the coating, exhibiting microbial mitigation properties as well as no product degradation, discoloration nor odors throughout the floor coating system,” Bonkiewicz said.

Available in light gray, dark gray, red, green, black and tan, Spartacote urethane cement is designed to be used in conjunction with Spartacote top-coats for additional protection and UV stable properties.

Due to its very low VOC levels and worldwide demand, Spartacote urethane cement ships globally with no restrictions.