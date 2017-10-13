Marca Corona: Modern industrial style for ‘Made in Italy’ porcelain tiles

Sassuolo, Italy—Marca Corona, one of the oldest ceramic tile manufacturers in northern Italy, has been producing top-quality ceramic tiles since 1741. The company has consistently been a part of the ceramic industry’s evolution by combining the most advanced techniques and aesthetic designs.

Today, Marca Corona produces top-quality products and distributes mosaics, wall and floor coverings in Italy and across the world. In 2006, Marca Corona USA was established, introducing North America to the elegance of “Made in Italy” porcelain and the new trend of tile fashion.

The porcelain tiles of Marca Corona are designed and manufactured to meet the ever-changing market needs. The manufacturer’s new collections, Bleecker and Type, are suitable for both residential and commercial areas. These collections combine industrial style of the last trend with innovative materials, with a touch of exclusive elegance. The products are available in different colors and sizes in order to meet not only the needs of comfortable living but also planning requirements.

Bleecker perfectly embodies the metropolitan style: modern, dynamic and pragmatic. It fits with modern industrial designs and recalls recycled wood, particularly the oriented strand board. This collection is appreciated for its natural, matte finish with partial light and shiny application, which make the wood grain even more lively and natural.

The collection is available in six different shades—white, beige, gray, sage, maple and dark—and five sizes ranging from 12 x 24 to 48 x 96. The combinations of colors, formats and finishes are endless to inspire great and unique ideas from designers.



Type highlights three simply colors—rust, gray and dark—along with a natural finish. This sheet metal-look collection proposes the perfect balance between industrial strength and elegance, suitable for both residential and commercial areas. The collection is available in various sizes from 24 x 24 to 48 x 96. In addition, Type has original three-dimensional walls tiles (31.5 x 45) with linear reliefs on the surface, making the sheet metal effect even more touchable and sophisticated.