Back To Homepage

Metroflor to highlight new Engage Genesis looks at TISE

November 30, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PastedGraphic-8Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has expanded its Engage Genesis LVT line with on-trend narrower, longer, wider-width and multi-length plank formats and a new “painted” accent bevel that heightens definition and authenticity. The company will also introduce its first Engage Genesis tile collection in the 16 x 32 format during The International Surface Event in Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb. 1.

“Metroflor is fortunate to have a design staff that is continually pushing the envelope on not only color and design, but also with our plank and tile formats,” said Gary Keeble, director of marketing. “With the new additions to our Engage Genesis portfolio, we have multiple plank formats and large format tiles that provide retailers with a seemingly limitless array of options to present to consumers. These unique formats provide a canvas for Robert Langstaff, director of design, to create the industry’s best styled and most authentic looks designed specifically to enhance the format’s distinctive characteristics.”

New to the Engage Genesis 1200 Vol. 2 series are 7.48 x 47.64-inch planks with multiple embossings including in register and enhanced grain, and a “painted” accent-bevel for more realistic plank definition than micro-bevel. The bevel is painted a complementary color for heightened plank definition and realism. Also new is a narrow, 5.59 x 47.64-inch plank in a new nominal 6-inch width. Natural timber embossing and a painted accent-bevel complement the product color to achieve heightened realism.

The Engage Genesis 1200ML Multi-Length series extends the narrow plank format featuring new 5.75-inch wide planks in varying lengths of 23.82 inches, 35.43 inches and 59.45 inches to achieve more dimension to the floor, complemented by the Natural Timber embossing and a painted accent-bevel.

For the Engage Genesis 2000XL Vol. 2 series, the 8.66 x 59.45-inch planks feature in-register emboss and the new painted, accent-bevel to bring dimensionality and interest to the floor.

The new Engage Genesis 2000T collection features a tile format in a 16 x 32-inch size, with linen emboss or rough concrete emboss (varies with SKU) and micro-bevel edge.

Tags
Engage GenesisfcnewfloorflooringMetroflornew productsTISE
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Atlas unveils new collection, rebranding

Los Angeles—Atlas has launched the Epic collection, featuring four patterns constructed on the company’s unique Ultraweave true cut and loop tufting platform. The four patterns will be available in carpet

Read More

Metroflor to highlight new Engage Genesis looks at TISE

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has expanded its Engage Genesis LVT line with on-trend narrower, longer, wider-width and multi-length plank formats and a new “painted” accent bevel that heightens definition and authenticity. The company

Read More

Stulpin named chief creative officer for Tarkett N.A.

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has promoted Chris Stulpin to chief creative officer for Tarkett North America. In this newly created role, Stulpin will lead design, marketing communications, product management and marketing project

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Open

 

Close