Metroflor to highlight new Engage Genesis looks at TISE

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has expanded its Engage Genesis LVT line with on-trend narrower, longer, wider-width and multi-length plank formats and a new “painted” accent bevel that heightens definition and authenticity. The company will also introduce its first Engage Genesis tile collection in the 16 x 32 format during The International Surface Event in Las Vegas, Jan. 30-Feb. 1.

“Metroflor is fortunate to have a design staff that is continually pushing the envelope on not only color and design, but also with our plank and tile formats,” said Gary Keeble, director of marketing. “With the new additions to our Engage Genesis portfolio, we have multiple plank formats and large format tiles that provide retailers with a seemingly limitless array of options to present to consumers. These unique formats provide a canvas for Robert Langstaff, director of design, to create the industry’s best styled and most authentic looks designed specifically to enhance the format’s distinctive characteristics.”

New to the Engage Genesis 1200 Vol. 2 series are 7.48 x 47.64-inch planks with multiple embossings including in register and enhanced grain, and a “painted” accent-bevel for more realistic plank definition than micro-bevel. The bevel is painted a complementary color for heightened plank definition and realism. Also new is a narrow, 5.59 x 47.64-inch plank in a new nominal 6-inch width. Natural timber embossing and a painted accent-bevel complement the product color to achieve heightened realism.

The Engage Genesis 1200ML Multi-Length series extends the narrow plank format featuring new 5.75-inch wide planks in varying lengths of 23.82 inches, 35.43 inches and 59.45 inches to achieve more dimension to the floor, complemented by the Natural Timber embossing and a painted accent-bevel.

For the Engage Genesis 2000XL Vol. 2 series, the 8.66 x 59.45-inch planks feature in-register emboss and the new painted, accent-bevel to bring dimensionality and interest to the floor.

The new Engage Genesis 2000T collection features a tile format in a 16 x 32-inch size, with linen emboss or rough concrete emboss (varies with SKU) and micro-bevel edge.