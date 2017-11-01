Back To Homepage

Novalis invests in the future of flexible, rigid core LVT

November 01, 2017
Novalis Plant ExpansionToronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring completed a landmark deal with Zhenjiang City to purchase a 35–acre tract directly across from its existing manufacturing facility. The company plans to erect a new state-of-the-art LVT plant—doubling the size of its current facility.

In addition to new LVT production lines, the new facility will house the company’s new headquarters and administrative offices, expanded R&D and Design facilities, and a new Customer Experience Center to share and educate the Novalis vision of sustainability. The design and construction of the new space will be LEED and WELL certified. Completion will occur in three phases over the next 36 months, with Phase One completed by Q1 of 2019. The total investment will be approximately $35 million.

“After looking at a variety of options and scenarios, we determined that building literally across the street from our existing plant made the best sense for servicing and supplying our customers, both in the U.S. and around the world,” said John Wu, president and CEO, Novalis. “Our combined operation and expanded corporate campus will afford us amazing design and production synergy that we just couldn’t duplicate anywhere else.”

Novalis will be putting its new and expanded facilities to good use, according to Wu. “We are currently working on the next generation of LVT in both flexible and rigid core, so the timing of this investment couldn’t be better for us. We are committed to remaining a global leader in LVT, therefore we have to continue to innovate with styling, construction and features.”

ChinaexpansionflexibleLVTLVT plantNovalisNovalis Innovative Flooringrigid core
Novalis invests in the future of flexible, rigid core LVT

