FloorFolio introduces Spectrum LVT

By FCNews Staff
Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio continues to expand its LVT portfolio with the introduction of its new Spectrum LVT collection. The new collection is designed to intertwine stone and concrete with abstruse lines that run horizontal, vertical and diagonal. The square tiles are offered in four contemporary colors that showcase the flexibility to be installed for commercial use, retail, hospitality and multifamily.

“Most patterns in today’s industry don’t combine stone with true abstract visuals; it’s only one or the other,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO. “With Spectrum, the tile is designed to encompass both, giving the end user a more unique option for commercial or residential spaces.”

