Lions Floor opens second Texas distribution center

Euless, Texas—Lions Floor has opened its second distribution center in Texas. Located here (just outside Dallas), a grand opening is kicking off this week.

“At Lions Floor, we are excited about this strategic move and its direct contribution to our growth plans,” said Jerry Guo, president.

The addition of the Dallas distribution center, in conjunction with the company’s existing branch in Houston, Texas, will provide significant benefits to its growth objectives. The establishment of a distribution center here will allow the company to achieve better market saturation in the region.

With two strategically located centers, Lions Floor said it can efficiently serve its South Central customers by ensuring enhanced coverage and improved customer service. Furthermore, the opening of the Dallas distribution center will provide the company with expanded access to the Midwest market.

Leveraging its efficient logistics network, Lions Floor will offer next-day delivery services within a 500-mile radius. By strategically positioning its distribution centers and optimizing its delivery capabilities, Lions Floor said it is poised to effectively meet the growing demands of its customers.