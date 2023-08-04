Lions Floor opens second Texas distribution center

By FCNews Staff
Home News Lions Floor opens second Texas distribution center

distribution center Euless, Texas—Lions Floor has opened its second distribution center in Texas. Located here (just outside Dallas), a grand opening is kicking off this week.

“At Lions Floor, we are excited about this strategic move and its direct contribution to our growth plans,” said Jerry Guo, president.

The addition of the Dallas distribution center, in conjunction with the company’s existing branch in Houston, Texas, will provide significant benefits to its growth objectives. The establishment of a distribution center here will allow the company to achieve better market saturation in the region.

With two strategically located centers, Lions Floor said it can efficiently serve its South Central customers by ensuring enhanced coverage and improved customer service. Furthermore, the opening of the Dallas distribution center will provide the company with expanded access to the Midwest market.

Leveraging its efficient logistics network, Lions Floor will offer next-day delivery services within a 500-mile radius. By strategically positioning its distribution centers and optimizing its delivery capabilities, Lions Floor said it is poised to effectively meet the growing demands of its customers.

Previous articleFloorFolio introduces Spectrum LVT
Next articleSometimes a crisis is the catalyst for change

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Crossville announces new distribution facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Loudon, Tenn.—Crossville opened a new distribution facility here in the Huntington Business Park. The new warehouse spans 130,424 square feet and offers the company...
Read more
News

Virginia Tile expands partnership with Marazzi

FCNews Staff - 0
Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile, a distributor of top-quality tile and stone products, announced a significant territory expansion in collaboration with Marazzi Tile. Effective August 1,...
Read more
News

Republic opens new Israeli distribution center

FCNews Staff - 0
Israel—Republic Floor recently opened up its new distribution center here. With 50,000 square feet currently and the capacity to store up to 100,000 square...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ How to prioritize the right product information

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/TfTkrXtol4A Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
News

Watch: Cali Longboards strikes a cord

FCNews Staff - 0
https://media.califloors.com/m/728762c73802696c/original/39_Sec_Longboards_Lifestyle_Surfers_v1-0_Long_Form.mp4 There’s a good reason Longboards remains a Cali classic and a top-selling collection. (Actually, several good reasons.) This favorite Cali Vinyl line features colors...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring dealers add safeguards to fight credit scams

Ken Ryan - 0
Flooring retailers are on heightened alert as a familiar credit scam continues to proliferate, swindling dealers out of an estimated hundreds of thousands of...
Read more
News

Novalis celebrates 35 years

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton— August 8, 1988 is a special date in Novalis Innovative Flooring history, marking the anniversary of the first container of LVT to leave...
Read more
Column

Your store is your brand

Steve Feldman - 0
Branding. It could be a retailer’s greatest asset on the sales floor. Walk into Best Buy and it’s not hard to walk out with...
Read more
Featured Post

Power of brands 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Successful brands are found in every segment of business, from jewelry to cars to flooring—often with different go-to-market strategies. What these strong brands share,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X