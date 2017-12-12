MFA finalizes category names

Calhoun, Ga.—Rigid core vinyl products have gained massive market reception over the past few years. Rapid growth, technological advancements and many new products in the market have contributed to significant retailer and consumer confusion. The Multilayer Flooring Association (MFA) was organized in 2016 to set performance and safety standards for this emerging category as well as clear up the confusion for the flooring industry.

After multiple meetings and considerable industry consultation, the MFA board of directors, with unanimous agreement, has aligned on two category names to describe rigid products in the multilayer vinyl flooring category. The categories are defined by the type of core in the product:

“WPC” products represent the class of rigid vinyl flooring products with an expanded or foamed polymer core.

“SPC” products refer to the class of rigid vinyl flooring products with a solid polymer core.

WPC and SPC products may still have significant differences within each category. For example, the type of surface, the formulation of the core, production methods and type of backing. The MFA is continuing to work on further definition and the establishment of ASTM standards for performance. Its goal is to enable continued trust for consumers, retailers and specifiers in this growing product category.

For more information, visit multilayerflooringassociation.com.