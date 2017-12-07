Back To Homepage

Shaw signs UN Global Compact

December 07, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Shaw corporate logo 2015Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries has signed the United Nations Global Compact, a widely recognized set of principles focused on upholding and protecting human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption standards. Further, Shaw will implement the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact throughout its supply chain with updates to its sustainable sourcing policy and related terms and conditions for all suppliers.

“The UN Global Compact and its principles align with our culture and operations,” said Vance D. Bell, chairman and CEO, Shaw. “Becoming a signatory and enhancing our sourcing policies is a natural extension of our ongoing sustainability efforts. We believe this to be essential to creating a better future while ensuring long-term financial success.”

Almost 13,000 entities from 170 countries have joined the UN Global Compact, including approximately 9,000 companies and 4,000 non-businesses.

“We’re proud to join the thousands of organizations around the world who have signed on to the UN Global Compact—Including many of our customers and business partners,” said Paul Murray, vice president of sustainability and environmental affairs, Shaw. “We share a commitment to a higher purpose: Doing what’s right by people. We all have an important role in bettering this world. This is one of the many steps we are taking in our daily quest to do better, to achieve more.”

Tags
flooringFloorsShaw IndustriesUN Global Compact
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Interior Design magazine awards Mohawk Group’s Lichen

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Group’s Lichen modular carpet, which merges leading concepts in biophilic design and sustainability, took home a coveted Best of Year Award from Interior Design magazine over the weekend

Read More

NAFCD presents 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) recognized Bob Wagner of Fishman Flooring Solutions in Baltimore, Md., as the recipient of the 2017 NAFCD Lifetime Achievement Award, Nov.

Read More

Emser Tile collections bring color, movement to the wall

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has introduced two glazed ceramic wall tile collections, Ombre and Craft, inspired by the subtle shifts and movement of color. Ombre is an avant-garde expression of a

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.