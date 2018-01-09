Back To Homepage

FirmFit granted waterproof laminate patent

January 09, 2018
Dalton—CFL Flooring’s patent application for its waterproof laminate technology, which is used in products sold under its FirmFit brand, has been granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to CFL, this represents a significant development in the protection of the company’s technologies and helps secure its position as a leader in bringing innovative solutions to the waterproof categories in the North American market.

“We’re extremely excited about this news,” said Thomas Baert, president of CFL Flooring & FirmFit. “Our R&D teams, together with our production units, worked very hard in making FirmFit truly unique. Even in today’s highly competitive flooring markets we’re happy to continue to be recognized for bringing innovative products. FirmFit has quickly become a leader in its category because of the quality and performance of the product, and this patent approval recognizes that.”

For more information, visit firmfitfloor.com.

