NeoCon celebrates 50 years of tomorrow’s design

January 17, 2018
Chicago—Registration is now open for the 50th edition of NeoCon, the world’s leading platform and most important event of the year for the commercial design industry. NeoCon 50 will take place June 11-13 at The Mart in Chicago.

Since its launch in 1969, the show has served as a launching pad for iconic brands and products in the commercial design world. Its conference program is at the forefront of thought leadership, delivering distinguished speakers, ideas and innovations that are shaping the global landscape of workplace, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, retail and more. This year’s marquee presentations will feature a series of headliners addressing the future of design and the industry. Special events will include inspiring retrospectives and a festive NeoCon 50 party Tuesday evening.

NeoCon partnered with an award-winning creative agency, Maiarelli Studio, to develop a new campaign and an updated logo that aligns with NeoCon’s design expertise and position as a market leader. It has also launched the NeoCon blog, which will include exclusive one-on-one conversations with industry notables as well as history about the people, products and parties that made up the first 49 years of NeoCon.
The show will also feature 500 companies including Herman Miller, Knoll, OFS Brands, Shaw, and Steelcase as well as new showrooms from Scandinavian Spaces and NappaTile. New exhibiting companies on the seventh-floor exhibit hall will feature a number of international companies including Narbutas Furniture Company, DeVorm, Polarmoss USA, Luceplan USA and Lovair.

Four marquee presentations include panels, talks and keynotes and will explore topics such as the integration of technology and design, as well as the struggles and victories of women in the industry

Press Release

