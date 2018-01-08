Back To Homepage

Novalis introduces Serenbe at Surfaces

January 08, 2018
Toronto, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring is unveiling its new Serenbe LVT collection made with high density core (HDC) technology at Surfaces 2018. Both rigid Serenbe HDC and flexible Serenbe glue down will be offered to Novalis dealers under the NovaFloor brand.

“Serenbe is the culmination of 30 years of experience and advancements we have made at Novalis in LVT,” said John Wu, president and CEO, Novalis Innovative Flooring. “Serenbe is truly a remarkable achievement from practically every angle: style, engineering, features, benefits and selection.”

Among its long list of attributes, Serenbe touts:

  • Novalis rigid, waterproof HDC
  • Patent-pending NovaShield Enhanced Protective Coating
  • iXPE attached underlayment
  • NovaClic Fold down (Fd) locking system
  • New 12 x 36-inch tile sizeoffered
  • Lifetime residential and 10-year light commercial warranties

Novalis will be showcasing Serenbe at booth 629 at Surfaces 2018.

