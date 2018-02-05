Armstrong Flooring strengthens distributor partnerships

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring is empowering its distributors with increased responsibility for marketing, merchandising and sales of its residential flooring products, and is focusing resources to drive growth with national retail and commercial customers.

“Since we launched Armstrong Flooring as an independent company in 2016, one of our core objectives has been winning with distribution—to grow sales and market share by rebuilding and leveraging our distributor relationships,” said Don Maier, president and CEO, Armstrong Flooring. “We’ve made tremendous progress to further enhance these partnerships, and we are confident we are working with distributors who can most effectively advance our growth strategy.”

Maier continued, “Shifting elements of our residential marketing and merchandising responsibilities to our distributors is intended to increase efficiency, move decision-making closer to the customer, and improve speed-to-market. As distributors take on additional responsibilities, we plan to increase investments in national retail and commercial accounts, specifiers, architects, designers and contractors.”