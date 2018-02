Forbo Flooring Systems to launch price increase Hazleton, Pa.—Forbo Flooring Systems is implementing a 3% price increase on all commercial flooring and sundry products. The increase comes after a significant increase in raw material, energy and transportation

Mohawk Group’s Lichen honored by BGIS Markham, Ontario, Canada—Mohawk Group’s Lichen carpet plank collection, which merges leading concepts in biophilic design and sustainability, was recently honored by BGIS with the Sustainable Product Award at its An