Armstrong Flooring enacts price increases

March 06, 2018
Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring will initiate a 5%-7% price increase on solid hardwood products in the United States and Canada in May 2018.

“Over the past several months, we have experienced significant increases in raw material costs, with lumber inflation across wood species and grades, coupled with energy, transportation and operating cost inflation,” said Brent Flaharty, senior vice president North America sales. “We expect this cost pressure to continue throughout 2018.”

Flaharty added, “Rising natural gas and electricity prices are increasing our manufacturing facility operating costs, and fuel and transportation rates are rising impacting our delivered cost. In spite of every effort, we can no longer fully absorb the extent of these increases.”

Learn more at www.armstrongflooring.com.

