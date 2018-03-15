Chameleon Power introduces new director of marketing

Novi, Mich.—Chameleon Power has added Fred Cizauskas as director of marketing. Cizauskas will be responsible for developing and implementing an overall corporate marketing strategy, directly engaging and managing the marketing team, and translating the company’s business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue. In addition, he will help overall brand development and messaging in the marketplace.

Chameleon Power is looking to expand its marketing efforts and provide a stronger presence across the United States. “I’m excited for Fred to join the Chameleon Power team” said Dan Dempsey, Chameleon Power president and CEO. “His integrated marketing experience and skill set around modern, scalable marketing and public relation methods will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the Chameleon Power brand as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Cizauskas comes to Chameleon Power most recently from the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society where he served as marketing director for services and advocacy. In this role, he was responsible for developing and executing corporate marketing efforts, including brand awareness and event marketing for the National MS Society’s 500-plus programs along with directing all marketing efforts around the societies Public Policy Conference, State Action Days and communicating out the efforts of the society lobbying efforts and successes from capitol hill.