Flooring Distribution Group to partner with MeisterWerke

Denver, Colo.—The Flooring Distribution Group (FDG) has developed an exclusive distribution partnership with MeisterWerke of Germany to bring Lindura engineered hardwood flooring to the FDG markets.

Lindura is the next generation of engineered hardwood employing the innovative wood powder technology. A partnership of nature and technology, Lindura provides unsurpassed hardness, durability and stability in a range of visuals from classic to contemporary. Lindura is an ideal wood flooring option for both residential and high-traffic commercial areas.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to partner with the leading U.S. distributors (FDG) to bring this next generation of engineered flooring to the U.S. market,” said Paul Walker of Meister North America. “Each of the FDG companies represents the gold standard in their individual markets and we are thrilled to be working with this team.”

The Lindura line will consist of eight options in European oak, American walnut and American hickory, with a color pallet from light and natural to dark gray and are finished in a matte gloss urethane. Another unique feature of Lindura is the wide-width, long-length format with each plank at 8 inches wide and 87 inches long.

“The Flooring Distribution Group is committed to building a private label program for our valued customers,” said Enos Farnsworth, director of distribution operations. “We are proud to be the first distribution network to offer Lindura, a truly innovative product in North America.”

For more information, visit linduraflooring.com.