KCS appoints new vice president of research, development

Cary, N.C.—Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS), provider of specialized software solutions, services and support focused on delivering fully integrated trading and business management solutions, has appointed Cary Anderson vice president research and development North America. Anderson will be responsible for all aspects of product strategy and development for KCS in North America, focusing on ensuring the KCS solutions meet the ever-changing demands of its customers.

“Cary has a long and distinguished track record of working closely with distributors and understanding the challenges and opportunities of the industry, and that makes him a perfect fit for Kerridge Commercial Systems,” said Alan Cross, KCS executive vice president North America. “I am delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Anderson brings more than 30 years of industry experience, with a strong focus on the LBM market. As a well-respected leader in technology, he has been responsible for helping distributors grow and prosper. Anderson’s expertise has been sought out for many articles written in leading LBM publications as well as educational webinars. All of his experience and insight will be put to use immediately as he fills this role at KCS.

For more information visit, kerridgecsna.com.