Crossville partners for recent IIDA South Florida Design Mix

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville Inc., D&B Tile Distributors, and ID & Design International recently partnered to design and create a runway dress constructed of Crossville tile for the annual IIDA South Florida Design Mix. The garment received the Best Use of Challenging Material award at the event.

Design Mix is a fashion show that pairs industry members with design firms in a team effort to fabricate one-of-a-kind, unique, wearable garments made of sponsors’ products. Non-industry judges evaluate the garments and present awards in various categories.

For this year’s Casino Royale-themed event, the design team sponsored by Crossville and D&B devised a bedazzling Bond Girl garment fashioned from luminous tile and mosaics from a range of Crossville collections.

“With so much talent between ID & Design International and D&B, it’s not surprising they did such an amazing job using our porcelain tile and glass mosaics,” said Robert Sutnick, senior architectural representative for Crossville. “It’s really exciting to have landed a coveted award at the event.”

Proceeds from IIDA South Florida’s Design Mix go to support funding for interior design student awards and legislation advocacy efforts.

For more information on the Crossville products used for this event, visit crossvilleinc.com.