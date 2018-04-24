Back To Homepage

Crossville’s Physics collection offers sophisticated update on classic colors

April 24, 2018
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville Inc. has launched Physics, a new porcelain tile collection offering a fresh, sophisticated interpretation of a classic visual by incorporating micro-particles for a subtle mingle effect. This domestically-produced line is engineered to provide a clean aesthetic and the powerful performance of porcelain for floors and walls in a range of environments.

Physics takes inspiration from natural science through the relationship between matter and motion. The line is calibrated and through-body, making it a great fit for budget-conscious projects that demand technical performance and durability for high-traffic commercial environments. Its five colors, offered in both unpolished and polished finishes, are enhanced by the most subtle of dappling in rich pigmentation. The palette is foundational for a nearly endless range of applications and is designed to blend with a bevy of other Crossville collections.

The 12” x 24” and 12” x 12” field tiles pair with 3” x 3” mesh-backed mosaics that are ideal for shower floor installations and thoughtfully curated trim packages that meet code requirements nationwide. The combination of sizes, trims and colors will create fully finished designs in residential and commercial applications.

As with all products produced at Crossville’s Tennessee manufacturing facilities, Physics is responsibly made in the USA, contains a minimum of 4% pre-consumer recycled content and is Green Squared certified. It is recommended for interior floors, walls and countertops, as well as exterior walls. Its technical performance is suited for even the most demanding commercial settings.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.

