Dal-Tile provides jobs for work-study program

Dallas—Dal-Tile Corporation recently held a luncheon to celebrate several of Dallas Cristo Rey High School students who work at the company’s headquarters as part of an innovative corporate work-study program. The company is a founding member of the school.

“Cristo Rey self-describes as the only network of high schools in the country that integrates four years of rigorous college preparatory academics with four years of professional work experience through their Corporate Work Study program,” said Tena Boyd, support services manager of human resources, Dal-Tile. “The Cristo Rey Network delivers a powerful and innovative approach to inner-city education that equips students from economically-disadvantaged families with the knowledge, character and skills to transform their lives. Dal-Tile is so pleased to get to be a part of this program.”

Students generally work one day per week at Dal-Tile. The company pays the school for the student-worker’s time in order to help fund tuition. During the celebratory luncheon, each of Dal-Tile’s student-workers presented the key aspects they have learned during their year on the job with the company.